Woman falls victim to kidnapping scam

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a call one Tucson mom will never, ever forget.
"The first thing I heard was my daughter's voice mom sobbing I am in a car wreck and I said where are you and the next voice was a male voice assuring me that my daughter is ok she just need to calm down," said a local woman, who fell victim to a kidnapping scam. She asked KOLD News 13 not to identify her.
She was heartbroken that her daughter was in trouble, or so she believed. The man on the other end of the phone asked the victim for money.
According to the victim she took out $2,000 from her bank account and then tried to send the money to Mexico.
"I could hear her in the background crying and saying 'mom please do what they say', so I went into the Coronado market with a Western Union," she said at first it didn't work and then came the threats. "I heard them say 'do you want us to send her head to you and we will write all over her body that its your fault because you didn't give us the money.
The victim said she spent all day trying to send the money and then was finally able to wire $700 to the kidnappers.
Worn out, the victim went home and was told by her boyfriend that she had been scammed. At first she did not believe him, then she spoke with her daughter.
"I wish there was somehow I had known, but on the other hand, not knowing, I would have done the same thing all over again," she said. "I would do anything to save my daughter."
The Southern Arizona Better Business Bureau said this is not a new scam, though scammers have changed things up, when people get that phone call they panic.
BBB offers a few tips to protect yourself:
- Be cautious about what you post on social media. Consider waiting to post about foreign travel until after you return. Some scammers call every number with a certain area code, but others research their targets.
- Let the people close to you know when you will be traveling to places without cell service or Internet connection.
- Know the red flags: Did the call come from a phone other than the victim’s? Was the call from an area code far from where your loved one lives? Did the caller insist that the ransom had to be paid by wire transfer? Did he try to keep you on the phone?
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.