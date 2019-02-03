JC: Pima ladies win in triple overtime

TUCSON, AZ - The No. 16 Pima Community College women’s basketball team (Division II) defeated the Central Arizona (Division I) Saturday 114-112 in three overtimes at the West Campus sweeping the regular season series.
Aztecs sophomore Brianna Pitre (Sabino HS) nailed a three-point shot with 34.8 seconds left to give the Aztecs a 113-111 lead.
JJ Nakai led all scores with 36 points. Shaune Bribiescas scored 33 points for PCC (14-9, 10-5 in ACCAC)
On the men’s side, the No. 12 ranked Aztecs (Division II) defeated the Vaqueros (Division I) 94-75 to earn their 14th win in the last 16 games.
Pima (18-5, 11-4 in ACCAC) led the entire game in route to completing a season-sweep of the Vaqueros (7-16, 5-10).
Sophomore Abram Carrasco scored a game-high 34 points.
The Aztecs get back to ACCAC Division II play as they head to Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday. Tipoffs is set for 5:30 p.m (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men).
