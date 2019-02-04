Sugar Skulls: Year one

The Sugar Skulls, the brain child of co-owner Kevin Guy, make their home debut Sunday, March 10th against the Bismark Bucks. As Guy noted, he hopes the stands will be so filled at the Tucson Convention Center, they’ll have to call the fire marshal. Between then and now, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Between player signings, ticket sales, and a new coaching staff, the KOLD Sports Team shows you everything you need to know to get ready for the excitement. As the motto goes, it’s half the field, double the football, triple the fun.