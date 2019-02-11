Rodeo 2019 preps underway: Livestock arrives Monday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - One of Tucson’s oldest and most well known traditions is getting ready to kick off another year. The 94th annual Tucson Rodeo starts in just five days, but things are already being done to prepare for the nearly century old event.
On Monday, Feb. 11, livestock from a variety of areas will be brought to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, a big thing that rodeo organizers can check off of their to-do list. Animals such as sheep and goats are coming to the rodeo grounds, alongside horses and other animals.
Rodeo leaders say that they’re proud that they continue to maintain the traditions that the rodeo started with back in the day.
“We don’t really do too many fireworks and motorcycle tricks, things like that," Rodeo Chairman Jose Calderon said. “We still do that old west, that old traditional deal.”
According to Calderon, this year there are more than 600 people competing in the rodeo and Calderon said that it is one of the top 25 rodeos out of about 630 in the rodeo circuit.
After the livestock begins arriving, vendors will be setting up while teams from the rodeo get things like the sound system and bleachers ready for the rodeo, set to start on Saturday, Feb. 16.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.