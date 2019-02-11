TRAFFIC: List of road closures, current projects

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There are plenty of road projects ongoing in the Tucson area.
Below are the active and upcoming projects as of Thursday, March 7.
- From Twin Peaks Road north to Silverbell Road, concrete work will be completed along the northbound side on Coachline Boulevard first, before the southbound side of the roadway. Traffic will be shifted around the work area. Bike lanes will be closed and cyclists are advised to take other routes if possible. Access to residential areas will be maintained. Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and is estimated to take two months.
- Beginning Monday, Feb. 25, crews working for Southwest Gas will begin working nights, resulting in lane closures and turning restrictions for six weeks through late March. The right lane of eastbound Grant Road will be closed from Sundays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. For more information, including turning restrictions, CLICK HERE.
- The Sandario Road roundabout will close for one month beginning on Feb. 18. The closure will occur to install a new inner curb and truck apron that will aid in smoother traffic flow for large vehicles. Traffic will be detoured around the round-about using a paved detour. Trucks with trailers should use the frontage road to Grier as an alternate.
- I-10 is scheduled to be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge deck work from Monday, March 4 through March 15. The restrictions will happen nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. A 14-foot vehicle restriction will also be in place. The work is part of a bridge rehabilitation project on Pinal Air Park Road. More information can be found HERE.
- The project involves widening Valencia Road, about a mile on either side of Kolb Road and redesigning the intersection at Valencia Road. The road will be widened to six lanes and will also include bike lanes, sidewalks, drainage structures, lighting, traffic signals and landscaping. The project started in July 2018, and was scheduled to take about one year to complete.
