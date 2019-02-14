Labor of Love: Tucson florists prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - While many look forward to February 14, florists have a different day marked on their calendars. February 13. One of their busiest days of the year.
"We've been planning for weeks." said Pati Velasquez, a Professional Floral Designer at The Flower Shop on 4th. “It’s non stop. It’s constant. You know, you have to be like one step ahead.”
Prep for the heart-filled holiday started about a month ago when the shop placed the order for all the flowers. But even with the early start and nearly 2,000 roses taking over the shop, inventory is starting to run thin.
“We’ve kind of blown through a big chunk of the product with stuff on the website and now we’re starting to run out of those things.” said Velasquez.
Competing with the big brand supermarkets is not always easy. But Pati says their unique touch on the holiday staple is what draws customers to them year after year.
"They want something very personal and that’s what we do.”
It’s why Chad Stanger chose to avoid the supermarket.
“They make the same thing over and over again, and it’s kind of a bash process.” said Stanger.
The shops uniqueness is also what brought Bob Jorin into the store on Wednesday, who is visiting from Wisconsin. He picked them up for his wife Penny, who he has been married to for the past 20 years.
“When you think of it, it’s the best investment you can make.” said Jorin. And when asked what his advice is to all the last minute shoppers? “Do it now, and especially not now. Just when you think of it, buy your girl a little something it’s really worthwhile.”
But it’s not just the holiday rush The Flower Shop on 4th has to worry about.
“We’re not only serving for Valentine’s Day we still have standing orders.” said Velasquez. They still have to deal with orders for things like hospitals, birthdays, funeral homes. Yet they still do it all with a smile on their face.
“We enjoy being here and you can see it in our work.”
Making their work a true labor of love.
The Flower Shop on 4th plans to be open until roughly 6 p.m. Valentine’s Day. They are taking walk-ins as well as late orders until they run out of supplies.
