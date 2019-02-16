RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Find out which Tucson food shops received failing grades

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - We’re launching a new segment to you keep you safe when you grab a bite to eat.
Each month, the Pima County Health Department inspects hundreds of restaurants and fast food places.
KOLD News 13′s Vicki Karr has our first Restaurant Report Card.
This past week - 12 restaurants were given a fail rating. Some of these are just changes of ownership or adding new equipment
Others were operating without a permit
But one caught our attention. This restaurant was put on probation the week before and the health department said it failed to hit the mark during re-inspection
Inspectors first visited Golden Phoenix Restaurant near 22nd and Country Club on Jan. 28.
Here are the major violations they found, according to the report:
- Not storing food at appropriate temperatures
- Unclean equipment
- Not separating food properly to avoid cross contamination
- The inspector said she saw rodent droppings on the floor and under shelving
The health department gave the owner 10 days to make changes and went back for re-inspection on on Feb. 7.
Here’s what the health department says was corrected:
- Owner installed new, clean equipment
- Food was separated properly
- Rodent droppings cleaned up
But according to the report, some of the cold food was still not being stored at the proper temperature.
FDA rules require it be stored at 41 degrees or below. With that not being fixed, the food inspector gave this place a failing grade.
The owner has 10 additional days to make changes before the inspectors drop back in.
Golden Phoenix Restaurant has had a pretty good inspection track record since 2000. But, it has been placed on probation before.
KOLD News 13 reached out to Golden Phoenix Restaurant for comment and we have not heard back as of 4 p.m Friday, Feb. 15.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.