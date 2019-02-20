ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona expecting wind, rain

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Friday, March 8 and Monday, March 11 because of wind and rain.
A storm system will move through the region, bringing wind, a chance for some showers and much cooler temperatures by the end of the week.
On Friday, we have a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop and it could get a bit windy.
On Monday, we have a 50 percent chance of rain and a small shot at some mountain snow as the highs will only be in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low 54. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 30 percent chance for rain throughout the afternoon. Windy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 30 percent chance of showers, breezy with highs in the low 60s.
