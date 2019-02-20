ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona expecting wind, rain

Opening This Week: Thursday, March 7
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 20, 2019 at 3:59 PM MST - Updated March 7 at 8:43 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Friday, March 8 and Monday, March 11 because of wind and rain.

A storm system will move through the region, bringing wind, a chance for some showers and much cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

On Friday, we have a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop and it could get a bit windy.

On Monday, we have a 50 percent chance of rain and a small shot at some mountain snow as the highs will only be in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low 54. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 30 percent chance for rain throughout the afternoon. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 30 percent chance of showers, breezy with highs in the low 60s.

We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.