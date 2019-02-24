Sophomore Day is a sweep at Pima

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The No. 13 ranked Pima Men’s Basketball team defeated Phoenix College 107-102 on Saturday afternoon at the West Gymnasium to close out their regular season home schedule.
The Aztecs (23-6, 16-5 in ACCAC) have won eight of their last nine games.
Sophomore Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) scored a game-high 41 points, making 6-for-8 from three-point range.
He passed Murphy Gershman (Tucson HS) for second on the Pima all-time scoring list. He now has 1,211 points and needs 30 points to surpass Greg Cook (1,240).
PCC recognized its five sophomores before the game: Team manager Joe Gutierrez (Cienega HS), Carrasco, Robert Wilson, Davonte Eason and Kennedy Koehler.
On the women’s side JJ Nakai and Shauna Bribiescas combine for 46 points as 16th ranked Pima Women’s Basketball defeated the Bears 90-79 to sweep the season series.
Nakai (Coconino HS) scored a game-high 25 points (1,238 total career points) with seven assists. Bribiescas (Dobson HS) finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.
The Aztecs (18-11, 14-7 in ACCAC) recognized their eight sophomores after the game: Nakai, Bribiescas, RyLeigh Long, Brianna Pitre (Sabino HS), Rhianna Bortoli (Walden Grove HS), Bryanne Olson (Pusch Rideg Christian HS), Hailey Goley (Tanque Verde HS) and Briana Gamillo (Walden Grove HS).
The Aztecs will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they play at Glendale Community College. Tipoff times are set for 5:30 pm. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men).
Both the Aztecs’ men’s and women’s teams have locked up the No. 1 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.
