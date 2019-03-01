Brooke’s Bargains: Price Tag Secrets

Brooke’s Bargains checked into a couple of examples, starting with Target. You’ll know when the item’s on clearance by the orange or yellow stickers with a stripe. Prices ending in “4” or “8” also indicate the item is on clearance. Target generally does markdowns every 10 to 14 days, but, here’s the key - if you look in the upper right hand corner of the tag, that tiny number actually tells you the percentage of the markdown. The increments are: 15 percent, 30 percent, 50 percent, 75 percent and 90 percent off - so you can judge how long you’re willing to wait to see how low it’ll go.