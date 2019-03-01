SEEING SMOKE? It could be the controlled burn at Sweetwater Wetlands

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The annual controlled burn at Sweetwater Wetlands is underway, Wednesday, March 4.
The wetlands and parking lots at 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive will be closed to the public all day.
More information about the wetlands and the burn can be found on the city’s web page about the Sweetwater Wetlands.
These controlled burns usually result in a column of smoke over the west-side that is easily seen from all over Tucson.
Tucson Water and the Tucson Fire Department conduct a controlled burn every March to remove dead and thatched bulrush and cattail to improve conditions for spring growth.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.