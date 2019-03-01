RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Cafe a la C’Art fails health inspection

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Each month, the Pima County Health Department inspects hundreds of restaurants and fast food places.
KOLD News 13′s Vicki Karr looks over the reports each week for our Restaurant Report Card, a segment we hope keeps you safe when you grab a bite to eat.
Inspectors said Cafe a la C’Art at 150 N. Main Ave has had problems with keeping food at the right temperature.
Certain foods must be kept below 41 degrees, as required by FDA code.
The health department said it was the third time the cafe has been flagged for the violation.
During a routine inspection Feb. 8, it was put on probation.
The owner was given 10 days before inspectors stopped by again Wednesday, Feb. 20.
The inspector said some food was still not being cooled properly so they were given a fail rating. The cafe is up for another inspector next week.
Businesses can fail inspection for many reasons other than unsafe food.
Below a list of places the health department said failed from Feb. 17-23.
- Angry Crab, 1365 West Grant Road
- Arizona National at Sabino Springs, 9777 E. Sabino Greens Drive
- Blue Collar Dogs, 325 E. Jacinto Street
- Circle K, 2 West Valencia Road
- Circle K, 130 East Speedway
- Cisco's, 910 West Roger Road
- Del Taco, 840 East Broadway
- Frank's Sports Grill and Bar, 7930 East Speedway
- Jason's Deli, 4545 North Oracle Road
- Kelly's Cajun Grill, 5870 East Broadway
- Pap's Cafe and Arizona A+ Catering, 1300 West Prince Road
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon, 1509 East 2nd Street
- Smoothie Factory, 4246 North First Avenue
- Subway, 9420 East Golf Links Road
- Subway, 7865 East Broadway
- Tay's BBQ, 16461 South Houghton Road
- Thai China Bistro, 5121 East Grant Road
- Wildcat Cafe, 501 North Park Avenue
- Zing Zing’s, 1122 East Sixth Street
