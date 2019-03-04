After much anticipation, Southwest begins service to Hawaii Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Southwest Airlines will begin its Hawaii service with an inaugural flight from Oakland to Honolulu on Sunday.
Passengers are expected to arrive around 1:00 p.m., and will receive a lei and be greeted by Hawaiian music and hula.
Governor David Ige and Southwest Airlines executives will participate in the ceremony.
Up next, an inaugural flight from Oakland to Kahului on April 7.
The low-cost carrier will begin inter-island flights, starting with flights between Honolulu and Kahului on April 28 — four times daily in each direction.
It will then start flying between Honolulu and Kona on May 12.
In the coming weeks, the carrier will begin service from San Jose to Honolulu on May 5 and from San Jose to Kahului on May 26.
