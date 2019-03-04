UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly midtown homicide

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As detectives continued their investigation into the murder of Benjamin Barnett, they were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Camron A. Broadway.
Broadway was already being held in Pima County Jail on various felony charges stemming from the homicide investigation. Those charges included drug sales, prohibited possessor & identity theft.
On March 21, 2019, detectives responded to Pima County Jail and charged Broadway with one count of First Degree Murder.
On March 03, 2019, just after midnight, multiple calls were made to 911 reporting shots being heard in the area of East Speedway Boulevard and North Rosemont Boulevard.
As officers were responding, an additional call was received about an unresponsive male who was located in a nearby alleyway. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Benjamin Barnett, who had obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Tucson Fire was on scene and immediately transported the victim to Banner University Medical Center. Shortly after arrival, Barnett succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Next of kin has been notified.
