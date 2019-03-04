UPDATE: Authorities arrest bank robbery suspect who left suspicious package at midtown Target

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have arrested the man accused of robbing a midtown bank and leaving a suspicious package inside a Target bathroom.
The Tucson Police Department said Deshawn Genora Scott, 39, has been arrested on an armed robbery charge in connection with an incident Monday, March 4.
The TPD said Scott robbed the Chase Bank at 3939 North Oracle and then left a suspicious package at the Super Target across the street. The suspicious package turned out to be a gym bag full of hygiene products, like shaving cream.
Authorities said Scott’s arrest was the result of “our wonderful community members who identified the suspect.”
