Names of 23 Lee County, AL tornado victims released

Many organizations have begun offering assistance to victims. The Lee County EMA has established a Volunteer Reception Center at Smith Station Baptist Church, (2460 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station) that will open Wednesday and will run from 10 a.m. though 5 p.m. Central, then from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily starting Thursday. ALL VOLUNTEERS must report to this designated area for dispatch to areas in need. The minimum age for volunteers is 14 years old.The United Way will be operating the center and providing volunteers with arm bands that will grant them access through check points. The minimum age for volunteers is 14 years old.