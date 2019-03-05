Argument between father, son leads to hours-long standoff, one dead

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with police officers, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department. The incident ended around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.
SWAT from the SVPD was able to get inside the home on Greenbriar Road, where they found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the SVPD.
The man had been arguing with his father, who was in a wheelchair. According to officers the son pulled out a gun and fired a shot, though he reportedly had not been aiming at his father.
When officers arrived at the scene the father had been trying to leave the home, they were able to get him out.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
