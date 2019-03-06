UPDATE: TPD releases names of those involved in murder, suicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Homicide detectives are actively investigating an apparent murder/suicide that occurred in the 1000 block of E. Hedrick Dr.
On March 5, 2019, shortly before 3 p.m., officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of E. Hedrick Dr. The caller advised he responded to the home in order to check on his two friends, who he had not heard from in several days. When the caller entered the home, he discovered his friends deceased.
Officers arrived to the home where they confirmed an adult female and an adult male were deceased on scene. There were no other residents in the home. The male and female were found with signs of gunshot trauma. Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. They were able to determine that the male and female were in a romantic relationship and lived together at the residence. They have been identified as 25-year-old Genevieve E. Comeau and 31-year-old Ethan G. Lindauer. Next of kin have been notified.
Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe Ethan Lindauer shot Genevieve Comeau in the home and then turned the gun on himself.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward by calling 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.