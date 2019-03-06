UPDATE: TPD releases names of those involved in murder, suicide in midtown Tucson

Officers arrived to the home where they confirmed an adult female and an adult male were deceased on scene. There were no other residents in the home. The male and female were found with signs of gunshot trauma. Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. They were able to determine that the male and female were in a romantic relationship and lived together at the residence. They have been identified as 25-year-old Genevieve E. Comeau and 31-year-old Ethan G. Lindauer. Next of kin have been notified.