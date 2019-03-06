FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, windy conditions before rain!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The 80s are sticking around at least for one more day! By tomorrow, a storm system moves through bringing with it wind, the chance for some showers and much cooler temps by the end of the week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 30% chance for rain throughout the afternoon. Windy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers, breezy with highs in the low 60s.
