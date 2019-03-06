UPDATE: Injured hiker rescued at Ventana Canyon Trailhead

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - First responders rescued an injured hiker in Ventana Canyon Trailhead, which is just north of Sunrise and Kolb.
Rural Metro, Southern Arizona Rescue Association and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue a hiker who injured their leg.
The patient was treated by on the scene and brought down the trail.
With warmer-than-normal temperatures in Tucson, hikers are urged to be prepared, dress appropriately and select a trail that meets their level of experience.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.