See what’s cooking at Canoa Ranch Heritage Fair

The Heritage Fair also will feature vendors selling antiques and crafts; artists with original pieces; blacksmith demonstrations; the NRPR Environmental Education Program and their “Living with Urban Wildlife” trailer; food trucks; musicians; and ballet folklorico dancers. Guest speakers will give presentations in the Manning Jr./Schnaufer House on the history of the Southwest. Throughout the day, several musical acts will perform, including (tentatively) an appearance of Peter Ronstadt and his band, PD Ronstadt & The Company.