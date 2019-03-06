UPDATE: Authorities identify victim of fatal crash on SR-83

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released the name of the woman killed in a collision on State Route 83 on Saturday night, Feb. 23.
According to information from the DPS, 29-year-old Maria Butler of Tucson was declared deceased at the scene. She was driving a 2016 Dodge SUV.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 2008 Jeep, was taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The DPS is still investigating “the dynamics of the crash," and impairment of the Jeep driver is being investigated.
The crash happened at 7:42 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.