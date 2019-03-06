UPDATE: Authorities identify victim of fatal crash on SR-83

(Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 23, 2019 at 10:29 PM MST - Updated March 6 at 10:59 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released the name of the woman killed in a collision on State Route 83 on Saturday night, Feb. 23.

According to information from the DPS, 29-year-old Maria Butler of Tucson was declared deceased at the scene. She was driving a 2016 Dodge SUV.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2008 Jeep, was taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The DPS is still investigating “the dynamics of the crash," and impairment of the Jeep driver is being investigated.

The crash happened at 7:42 p.m.

