ADOT makes adopting a highway easier with new interactive map

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - This is a good idea for a volunteer organization looking to do good for their area, by helping keep the roadside clean.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is making it easier than ever to help keep state highways litter-free by introducing an interactive map showing which Adopt a Highway segments are waiting for volunteers.
The map, available at azdot.gov/AdoptaHighway, allows visitors to quickly zoom in on any part of the state. Once they see an adoptable stretch of highway, one click connects them with contact information for that segment’s Adopt a Highway coordinator.
According to ADOT, more than 700 groups already volunteer across the state, including individuals, families, and church and civic groups.
Their reasons are varied. Some volunteers are seasonal residents who enjoy Arizona’s scenery so much they care for their roadway segments twice a week, while others take up the cause as a memorial for a loved one who has passed away.
“People like being a part of something larger than themselves,” said Mary Currie, who coordinates ADOT’s Adopt a Highway programs, in a recent news release. “This is a way for people to get outdoors and help keep their state litter-free.”
In 2018, those volunteers collected nearly 13,000 trash bags along 1,500 miles of state highways, saving taxpayers nearly $500,000.
Volunteers accepted for the program will get their own blue Adopt a Highway sign featuring their group’s name. Participants are expected to clean their segments at least three times a year. ADOT provides safety vests, trash bags and safety training.
A sponsorship program is available for businesses to use ADOT-approved providers that clean urban highways or rural stretches that attract more litter.
For more information and to try out the interactive map, please visit azdot.gov/AdoptAHighway.
