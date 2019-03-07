City of Tucson studying ‘A’ Mountain use

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sentinel Peak, more commonly known as "A" Mountain is a popular destination for people looking for vistas overlooking Tucson.
The city of Tucson wants to improve access to Sentinel Peak Park and is wants the public’s input.
A plan to identify improvements on Sentinel Peak Road is in the works, and the city has developed a survey to gather information on how people use the park.
More information about the project can be found HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.