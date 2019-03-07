County Board of Supervisors recognize generous donations for PACC

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to a successful fundraising effort, and generous donations from three individuals, the Pima Animal Care Center will be able to carry on its mission, saving pets in Pima County.
According to PACC the Pima County Board of Supervisors acknowledged these generous donations which were made to Friends of PACC, the non-profit partner to PACC. They were made as part of the 'Your Love Saves Lives: Investing in PACC Programs for Today and Tomorrow' campaign. These donations were just a portion of the hundreds contributed to the $5 million effort.
On Tuesday, March 5, the following were recognized and will receive a plaque posted at the shelter:
- Barbara A. Spelman: $45,000 donation
- Gail Smith, MD: $5,000 donation
- Amy Schneider: $5,000 donation
“Having these signs around the building shows how much this community cares about animals in need,” said Kristen Auerbach, Director of Animal Services, in a news release. “I am grateful for the chance to thank those who helped make this new shelter successful.”
Completed in February 2019, the Your Love Saves Lives campaign, helped garner substantial community support, as well as created new sources of revenue for the important programs at PACC.
The signs will do more than connect the donors to the building and PACC’s mission. They will also connect PACC to the community and serve as a reminder that it takes everyone working together to provide for pets in need.
“Our community’s compassion and generosity for pets in need is inspiring,” said Jennifer Camano, Executive Director for Friends of PACC. “They have laid the foundation to keep saving more lives at PACC than ever before.”
Naming rights went to several people like Neil and Nita Freeman. They have donated $1 million to the Friends of PACC. Their name is under the entrance to the facility. The Freemans have not only made donations to the shelter, they have also rescued several pets.
The Foster and Rescue Office is named in honor of Barbara A. Spelman. Dr. Smith’s multiple donations gave her the chance to name one of the Canine Medical Play Yards. She asked that it be named for Jan Elser and Lola, a friend of Dr. Smith and her dog. Amy Schneider will get naming rights to another Canine Medical Play Yard with her donation.
There are many signs posted around the PACC campus and more opportunities available to interested donors. Other areas with signs like these include the clinic, the Animal Protection Services office, the cat room, and more. Anyone who would like to make a donation or learn more about naming opportunities can reach out to PACC’s official nonprofit partner, Friends of PACC.
The new facility was made possible thanks to voters who approved the bond funds in Proposition 415. The upgrades cost around $21 million. The shelter went from 39,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet.
For those who can’t make a monetary donation, the shelter is offering $17 adoptions for all pets four months or older in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. PACC also is participating in Petco Adoption Weekend on Sunday, March 17, waiving fees for pets four months or older at the Petco located at 1st and Wetmore, 585 East Wetmore Rd.
Adopted pets are spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs. PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., open Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
