Man sentenced to prison for casino robbery in Payson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 32-year-old Armando Pablo Ochoa of Payson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for robbing a casino. Ochoa had previously pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
Ochoa admitted to using a weapon, along with co-defendant, Ryan Pearson, to rob $652,000 in cash from the Mazatal Casino on the Tonto Apache Indian Reservation.
Ochoa and Pearson entered the casino armed with handguns and demanded that employees open a vault. When they did not receive immediate compliance, Ochoa and Pearson each fired a round from their weapons. Both Ochoa and Pearson were employees of the casino at the time.
Pearson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and is scheduled for sentencing on April 15, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.