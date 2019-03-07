March adoption specials at PACC

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Looking to spend a little ‘green’ to find that new furry family member? Look no further than the Pima Animal Care Center, as they are offering two adoption specials in March.
PACC will be offering a $17 adoption fee for all pets four months or older, with adoptions taking place from March 10 to March 17.
Also during this special, PACC is participating in the Petco Adoption weekend on Sunday, March 17 and will be waiving adoption fees for pets four months or older at the Petco at 1st and Wetmore (585 East Wetmore Road). This adoption special will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, but will only be available at the Petco, not the Silverbell facility.
Remember all adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, have their age-appropriate vaccinations, plus a microchip and a free vet visit; a $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs.
There are currently 371 dogs and puppies and 105 cats and kittens at PACC, waiting to find their forever families.
Not able to make it to the adoption events, but want to find that 'fur’ever friend - stop by PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, the shelter is open Monday through Friday, from noon to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday.
