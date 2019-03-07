March adoption specials at PACC

Also during this special, PACC is participating in the Petco Adoption weekend on Sunday, March 17 and will be waiving adoption fees for pets four months or older at the Petco at 1st and Wetmore (585 East Wetmore Road). This adoption special will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, but will only be available at the Petco, not the Silverbell facility.