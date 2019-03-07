30 new graduates to join Southern Arizona law enforcement

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A sigh of relief after a pretty important accomplishment by 47 law enforcement recruits.
These recruits just graduated from the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center. At the Tucson Convention Center in downtown Tucson, they were rewarded with a badge for completing the training.
The recruits will become either officers, state troopers or deputies around communities in Southern Arizona.
Family and friends were on hand to celebrate these men and woman. They spent 22 weeks training mentally and physically in order to earn the badge.
