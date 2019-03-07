Pima County asks public for help naming park

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is building a natural resources park and is asking for community input on what to name it.
The park will be on the southwest corner of Kino Parkway and 36th Street at the UA Tech Park and across the street from the Quincie Douglas Center.
Seven names were chosen from those submitted by area students and Boys and Girls Clubs participants.
Results of the survey will be announced by the Pima County Parks Commission on March 15.
