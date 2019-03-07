Release of Chase White autopsy report blocked

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A federal judge is expanding a block on the release of the Pima County medical examiners report on Deputy Marshal, Chase White, killed in the line of duty.
The judge granted a prosecution request to bar lawyers in the case or anyone working for them from releasing the autopsy report on Deputy Marshal, Chase White.
Prosecutors argued whether releasing the report could hurt the investigation, however, a ruling last Dec. blocked the medical examiner’s office from releasing the report.
Deputy Marshal, White, was killed in late Nov. while serving an arrest warrant at a midtown home.
Authorities say Ryan Schlesinger opened fire, killing Deputy White, but he eventually surrendered after a brief standoff.
Schlesinger was wanted for making threats against Tucson Police.
Trial is scheduled to start later this month, but court documents say that will be delayed.
