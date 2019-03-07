UPDATE: Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Wilmot Road

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The motorcyclist killed in a crash on Wilmot Road early Wednesday, March 6 has been identified.
The Tucson Police Department said Noah J. Duke, 35, was traveling at a high rate of speed when a vehicle turned in front of him.
The TPD said Duke, who was wearing a helmet, died after being transported to a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was not impaired, according to the TPD. The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests or citations have been issued.
This is the fourth fatal motorcycle crash investigated by the TPD this year. By this time last year, there had been only one.
The crash happened at the intersection of Wilmot and El Dorado Place around 8:30 a.m. The roadway was closed until 2 p.m.
