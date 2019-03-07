Forest Service: Forward progress of wildfire near border stopped

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The forward progress of a fire burning in the Coronado National Forest south of Tucson has been stopped, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Benton Fire has not yet been contained, but it is no longer spreading. The size estimate on Thursday, March 7, remains at 380 acres.
Firefighters are putting out hot spots and building fire lines in hopes of gaining containment of the fire.
The fire is burning in grass and brush on Mt. Washington in the Sierra Vista Ranger District. It is human-caused.
Hand crews, fire engines and miscellaneous overhead support are assigned to the effort.
Duquesne, a nearby ghost town, is not immediately threatened.
