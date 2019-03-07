YMCA hiring summer lifeguards

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The YMCA of Southern Arizona is committed to keeping the community safe in and around the water. With National Water Safety Month in May and summer around the corner, there is no better time than right now to talk about water safety and a key component in preventing drownings is supervision.
"During the summer we can have up to 200 people at any given time at the Northwest YMCA," said Gill Osgood, an Aquatics Director at the YMCA of Southern Arizona. "There is never a dull moment, especially during open swim and program hours. This also requires the most staff to ensure our communities safety, but also to provide high quality programming to participants of all ages. It can get very busy."
In preparation for summer, the YMCA is looking to hire 40 to 50 new lifeguards to staff six locations across Southern Arizona.
Candis Martin is the Association Aquatics Director for the YMCA of Southern Arizona. She said, "We have already begun offering lifeguard certification classes at three locations in Tucson.”
Martin said there are prerequisites for the certification classes including a 300 yard swim, retrieving a 10-pound object from the bottom of the pool and be able to tread water for two minutes. Participants can expect to pay $50 for the American Red Cross lifeguard class and dedicate 45 hours to obtain their certification.
"Once participants earn their certification they're eligible to be a lifeguard at the YMCA," said Martin. “Becoming a lifeguard at the Y means you are supporting the values and programs that strengthen our community. This is a great thing to be a part of!“
Other benefits to becoming a lifeguard for the YMCA of Southern Arizona is the opportunity for year-round employment and full access to all fitness facilities, gyms, and equipment.
For more information or to register online visit https://tucsonymca.org/events/lifeguard-training/.
