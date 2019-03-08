ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona expecting wind, rain

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Friday, March 8, Monday, March 11, and Tuesday March 12 because of wind and rain.
A strong cold front is moving through Friday, bringing with it wind, a chance for showers and much cooler temperatures. Things quiet down for the weekend before another system with lots of rain pushes through next week.
On Friday, we have a 30 percent chance of rain. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop and it could get a bit windy.
On Monday and Tuesday, we have a 50 percent chance of rain and a small shot at some mountain snow as the highs will only be in the mid to low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. 30 percent chance of rain. Windy.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing. Temps fall into the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
