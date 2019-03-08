ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona expecting wind, rain

ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona expecting wind, rain
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 20, 2019 at 3:59 PM MST - Updated March 8 at 5:35 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Friday, March 8, Monday, March 11, and Tuesday March 12 because of wind and rain.

A strong cold front is moving through Friday, bringing with it wind, a chance for showers and much cooler temperatures. Things quiet down for the weekend before another system with lots of rain pushes through next week.

On Friday, we have a 30 percent chance of rain. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop and it could get a bit windy.

On Monday and Tuesday, we have a 50 percent chance of rain and a small shot at some mountain snow as the highs will only be in the mid to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. 30 percent chance of rain. Windy.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing. Temps fall into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.