Doctors predict aggressive allergy season

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The increased rain this winter could lead to an aggressive allergy season, experts say.
Doctors say they are already starting to see an increase in patients, which is typical for this time of year as we transition into spring.
The active winter season brought rain, meaning more blooms - leading to more pollen.
Dr. Tara Carr at Banner - University Medical Center is an allergist. She says she is preparing for a busy season. She says some indicators of allergy season on the horizon are blooms on palo verde and mesquite trees.
Aside from limiting time outdoors and taking allergy medication, Carr says there are some things you can do to limit the symptoms, including now early in the season.
“We recommend our patients to start medication even at the beginning before they start feeling very uncomfortable. Because if we can prevent them from getting really bad, it’ll be better than trying to make them feel better once they’re already suffering,” she said.
Carr says people should work to determine if their symptoms require a doctor visit as it could be a more severe case.
Click here for tips to limit allergies: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hay-fever/in-depth/seasonal-allergies/art-20048343
