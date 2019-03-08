FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind Advisory in effect for you Friday!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A strong cold from is moving through today bringing with it wind, the chance for some showers and much cooler temps. Things quiet down for the weekend before another system pushes through next week with lots of rain.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. 30% chance of rain. Windy.
TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Temps fall into the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.