Overnight fire damages south-side house

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A fire damaged a home on Tucson’s south side just after midnight on Friday, March 8.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at about 12:25 a.m. in the 100 block of West Palmdale Street, near Ajo Way and South Sixth Avenue.
No one was living in the home and there were no injuries to firefighters.
Fire investigators have yet to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Fire damages have not yet been determined either.
