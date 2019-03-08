Pima Co. Democratic Party passes resolution in support of sanctuary initiative

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Democratic Party has passed a resolution supporting the People’s Defense Initiative, or the Sanctuary initiative.
The party's executive committee passed the resolution on a close vote.
Because it’s a political decision, the committee needed the approval of 75 percent of its members and “we got exactly 75 percent of the executive committee to approve,” said Joel Fineman, the Second Vice Chair of the Party. He also co-founded the People’s Defense Initiative with local Tucson activist Zaire Livier.
The initiative needs to turn in 9,241 valid signatures by July 5, 2019 to get on the November 5 ballot.
Fineman says the group is about a third of the way there, with nearly four months remaining. He says they collected a thousand signatures just last weekend at the Tucson Book Fair; he also stated they need about $300,000 to finance the initiative drive.
He believes they would have achieved the goal without the endorsement of the party but believes the full force and weight of the party makes achieving the signature goal easier.
You can read the resolution and initiative here.
The initiative, if successful, would amend the city code to prohibit Tucson police from acting as immigration agents.
"We are not saying federal agents can't come into Tucson and issue warrants, hunt for refugees and enforce criminal laws," Fineman said.
Fineman says the goal is to protect the civil rights of the people in Tucson.
What the initiative tells the federal government, according to Fineman is “if you want to come into our community and tear families apart and deport people for civil immigration infractions, use your own agents, don’t use our police force.”
He says that's in line with Tucson police practices now.
Fineman says he knows he will receive criticism and pushback locally and nationally for the initiative, but he’s prepared for that.
"I would love for somebody to point out to me a concrete civil rights achievement that is not controversial," he said. "Advancing civil right is always controversial, every single time."
There is a financial risk if the initiative passes. The Arizona legislature passed a law in 2010 prohibiting sanctuary city ordinances under the threat of withholding state shared revenues.
Tucson passed a resolution calling itself an "immigrant welcoming city" which skirted the law."
Under an opinion issued by Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin, Tucson would be in violation of that law even if the initiative was passed by voters and not by city leaders.
The Tucson City Managers office estimates that could exceed $141 million.
“There’s always going to be risks,” Fineman said. “In the 1960s the risks were physical violence, in 2019, they’re financial.”
Fineman says the initiative supports the goals of the Democratic Party.
“Because protecting civil rights is always the right thing to do,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.