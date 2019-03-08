Trump lands at Fort Benning, heads to AL for tornado damage tour

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Air Force One has landed at Fort Benning in Georgia carrying President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their young son, Barron.
The first family will soon depart from the west Georgia military facility aboard Marine One on an approximately 25 minute trip to Lee County, Alabama for a tour of tornado ravaged areas.
Once in Alabama, the Trumps will be joined by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in Lee County.
WSFA 12 News will carry the president’s arrival, as well as his visit on-air, online and on our news app.
Below is the current schedule for the president’s trip:
- 8:20 a.m. : Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
- 8:30 a.m.: Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
- 8:40 a.m.: Depart Washington, D.C., en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 10:30 a.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 10:40 a.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Lee County, AL
- 11:05 a.m.: Arrive at Auburn University Regional Airport
- 1:35 p.m.: Depart Lee County, AL, en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 2 p.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 2:10 p.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Palm Beach, FL
