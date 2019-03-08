RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Jason’s Deli faces ongoing problems

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department inspects hundreds of restaurants, retirement homes and daycare facilities each month.
The health department said the most common violation is “cold holding.” The FDA has rules about food storage and some items must be kept below certain temperatures.
One fast food place in midtown Tucson has had ongoing problems with this.
The Jason's Deli at 4545 North Oracle was placed on probation Feb. 13.
On the report, the inspector said it was restaurant's third violation since 2017.
The health department called it a pattern of non-compliance and gave the deli 10 days to address the issue.
The inspectors went back on Feb. 26 and some food items were still not being cooled properly. A follow-up was set for the next day and the health department says the company corrected the violation.
Below is a list of all the places that failed an inspection from Feb. 24 to March 7.
- Angry Crab, 1365 West Grant
- Arizona National at Sabino Springs, 9777 East Sabino
- Baja Cafe, 3930 West Ina
- Bianchi's Italian, 3620 West Tangerine
- Circle K, 130 East Speedway
- Comfort Inn, 1560 West Grant
- Crossroads Coffee Company, 8898 East Tanque Verde
- Del Taco, 840 East Broadway
- Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 East 22nd
- Jason's Deli, 4545 North Oracle
- Kelly's Cajun Grill, 5870 East Broadway
- The Loaded Dawg, 1424 West Bridalveil
- PB&J Early Learning Center, 7831 East Wrightstown
- Smoothie Factory, 4246 North 1st
- Wildcat Cafe, 501 North Park
- Zing Zing’s, 1122 East 6th
