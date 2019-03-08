Sugar Skulls set for home opener

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson will host its first ever professional indoor football game Sunday when the Bismarck Bucks visit the Sugar Skulls for a 3 p.m. kickoff at the Tucson Arena.
The Sugar Skulls are coming off a 65-44 franchise-opening victory over the San Diego Strike Force on the road last week. The Bucks had a week off after a 66-44 loss at the Nebraska Danger on Feb. 23.
The Sugar Skulls were explosive offensively in the opener as the 65 points were the second highest total in the IFL last weekend.
Wide receiver Shaquan Curenton and running back Mike Jones scored three touchdowns apiece. Curenton had a game-high 82 yards receiving including a leaping TD catch crashing through the gate in front of the Sugar Skulls’ bench. Jones rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries. One of his touchdowns was on an 11-yard pass reception.
Veteran quarterbacks Matt Behrendt and Jake Medlock split signal-calling duties with Behrendt getting the start. Medlock started and played the entire second half. Behrendt was 4-of-6 for 67 yards and a TD. He ran for another. Medlock was 10-of-14 for 142 yards and four TDs.
Defensive back Dee Maggitt Jr. was named IFL Defensive Player of the Week recording two interceptions with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up. All-IFL defensive lineman Keith Jones Jr. scooped up a fumble at the goal line and scored in the first quarter, while fellow All-IFL linebacker Zach Allen led the team with nine tackles.
