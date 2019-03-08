Trevor Draegeth tried to cover up murder, police say

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Shocking and unexpected is how the surrounding neighbors felt about the homicide that took place in an Oro Valley neighborhood.
“Nobody knew the family really well, they were very reclusive; the husband was reclusive to the point and secretive. The wife, the victim she was always friendly she would walk her two daughters to the school bus every day,” said Ed Louis, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than a year. He says everyone knows everyone.
Last month, a body was found inside the home on the corner of the street.
“It was totally shocking and totally unexpected,” said Louis.
Oro Valley police arrived at the scene to find Laurie Draegeth, dead in bed with a gunshot wound to her head.
Trevor admitted to police he moved evidence. The re-post shows he moved his wife’s body to make her look “pretty”.
He then washed the gun, his shirt and blankets with a bar of soap and even went so far as picking up shell casings and then dropping them, according to police.
Louis was shocked to hear those details.
“Of course everyone has had their theories what may have happened; I think everyone pretty much assumed that Trevor had murdered Laurie.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.