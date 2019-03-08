Tucson man facing charges for sex crimes against four children

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after reportedly molesting four different children, according to the Tucson Police Department.
On Wednesday, March 6, 31-year-old Adam Wells was arrested by Tucson police and booked into the Pima County Jail. He faces the following charges:
- four counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor Under Fifteen Years of Age
- four counts of Molestation of a Child in the Second Degree
- four counts of Indecent Exposure to a Minor Under Fifteen Years of Age
- one count of Furnishing Harmful Items to Minors
- one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- one count of Molestation of a Child/Dangerous Crime Against Children
According to a TPD news release, on Feb. 27 the adoptive mother of the children told police she believed that Wells had been sexually abusing them.
Detectives with the TPD Child Sexual Assault Unit were assigned to the case and after speaking with family members and forensically interviewing the children, they were able to obtain a warrant for Wells.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.
