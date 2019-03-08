Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans annual ‘Stand Down’ event

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The annual three day ‘Stand Down’ event to help those veterans who are in need or homeless will be taking place next week.
Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans is holding the event Wednesday, March 13 to Friday, March 15 at the Grand Luxe Hotel at 1365 W. Grant Road.
According to TVSV, there will be a career fair on Wednesday, and a resource fair on Thursday, both of which are open to all veterans, National Guard members and reservists in the area that are in need.
Homeless veterans may check in on Wednesday at 9 am for a two-night hotel stay, at no cost to them and as long as rooms are available. Free meals will also be provided for all veterans attending.
Services and items provided include hot meals, clothing, haircuts, first aid/minor medical treatment, housing options, veterans court and legal assistance, mental health and religious counseling, substance abuse counseling and treatment referrals, employment and job training referrals, job search and resume writing, vocational rehabilitation, disability claims, benefits applications, pet vaccinations, spay/neuter vouchers, and more. (80+ resource providers will be on site).
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday March 13:
- 9 a.m. Check in of Homeless Veterans (2 nights) -- Reminder this is for homeless veterans only, no transitional or housed veterans
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Veteran Career Fair - the career fair will be open to the general public after noon.
Thursday March 14:
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Veteran Resource Fair
- 12:30 pm – Homeless female veterans shopping trip
