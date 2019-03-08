UPDATE: PCC mulls options for suspect in threat incident

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A suspect was taken into custody in the threat incident at Pima Community College Northwest campus on Thursday afternoon, March 7.
According to the PCC Police Department, the suspect was taken to a medical facility and as of Friday, March 8, has not been charged with any crimes.
The Northwest Campus was put under a shelter-in-place order during the Thursday incident until PCC police gave the all clear.
The suspect is registered for one class at the college, and now the school is looking at ways to keep him from returning to all campuses.
There is no word on what kind of threat was made.
