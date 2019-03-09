Busy midweek as CBP officers, canines stopped several drug smuggling attempts

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It proved to be a very busy Wednesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at several ports of entry in Arizona, as they stopped several drug smuggling attempts. Drugs seized were worth over a $1.7 million.
According to CBP the first drug smuggling attempt was stopped on Wednesday, March 6 at the Port of Lukeville. A 44-year-old man from Caborca, Sonora, Mexico was stopped after a CBP canine alerted to his Chevy truck.
Officers searched the vehicle and discovered 55 pounds of drugs, later identified as cocaine, worth an estimated $1.3 million.
A second incident took place on March 6, this time at the Port of Nogales’ Dennis DeConcini Crossing, when CBP officers stopped a 57-year-old Coolidge man after a CBP canine alerted to his Saab. A search of his vehicle turned up 35 pounds of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth $104,000; more than two pounds of heroin, estimated at nearly $60,000; and five pounds of fentanyl, estimated to be worth $75,000.
The last failed drug smuggling attempt was at the Port of San Luis on Wednesday night. A 29-year-old woman from Buckeye was pulled for secondary inspection of her Chevy SUV, after the CBP canine alerted to it.
According to CBP, 60 bundles were found in the vehicle’s gas tank and were later reported to be methamphetamine, weighing nearly 64 pounds and worth an estimated $190,000.
CBP officers seized all the drugs and vehicles in these incidents, arrested the suspects and turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.