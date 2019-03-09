Busy midweek as CBP officers, canines stopped several drug smuggling attempts

A second incident took place on March 6, this time at the Port of Nogales’ Dennis DeConcini Crossing, when CBP officers stopped a 57-year-old Coolidge man after a CBP canine alerted to his Saab. A search of his vehicle turned up 35 pounds of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth $104,000; more than two pounds of heroin, estimated at nearly $60,000; and five pounds of fentanyl, estimated to be worth $75,000.