Dog attack kills 2-year-old boy, seriously injures grandmother in FL

HIGH SPRINGS, FL (WJXT/CNN) - A two-year-old boy is dead and his grandmother is recovering from injuries after two dogs attacked the child on Friday.
They were feeding the animals at a family member’s house - just like they do every day - when the brutal attack happened.
According to investigators, the child and his grandmother came to the home Friday morning to let out six dogs that belonged to the child’s aunt.
“This is fairly commonplace for them. It’s not unusual. These are all family members’ homes,” Alachua Co. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brett Rhodenizer said.
Investigators said two of the dogs were let out first into the backyard where the 2-year-old was playing.
They said his grandmother was also outside but briefly went indoors to get additional dog food for the animals. Then she came back out.
“She couldn’t see the 2-year old and she couldn’t see the dogs," Rhodenizer said. "There’s a small out building in the backyard of this residence. She heard something from that building, went there and the dogs were actively attacking the boy at that point.”
Detectives say the grandmother used a shovel to fight off the dogs and was seriously injured in the process.
She called 911, but when paramedics arrived, they were not able to save the child.
The boy's grandmother was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries including an injury to the neck from fighting off the dogs.
The family is not commenting about what happened.
Investigators said they ran a background check to see if there had been any previous reported problems with the dogs, but the results came back negative.
The owner of the dogs surrendered them to animal control, where they are being held before they are eventually put down.
Animal control said one dog is an American Staffordshire mix and the other appears to be a chocolate lab mix.
What caused the animals to attack is still under investigation.
Officials are also holding four other dogs found in the home that were not involved in the attack.
They will be returned to the owner when the investigation is completed.
Copyright 2019 WJXT via CNN. All rights reserved.