Homeland Security Investigations analyst found guilty of false statements

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A federal jury found 42-year-old Gregg A. Johnson guilty on three count of submitting false statements to a government agency on Wednesday, March 6. He will be sentenced on May 20, 2019.
Evidence at the trial revealed that as far back as October 2015 Johnson submitted three applications for federal employment with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and in those applications he falsely claimed he had a Master of Arts in Theology and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Johnson worked as a Computer Forensic Analyst for HSI, and all of the positions that he applied for required a Top Secret security clearance.
A conviction for false statements to a government agency is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility, Department of Homeland Security-ICE. The prosecution was handled by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and was tried before U.S. District Court Judge James A. Soto.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.