Midtown mobile home damaged in early morning fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Several 911 calls were placed during an early morning fire that damaged a midtown mobile home, but injured no one.
According to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department the calls were received around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 9 about smoke and fire coming from a home in the 200 block of South Norris Avenue, near Kino Parkway and Broadway.
When TFD crews arrived they confirmed smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-wide mobile home.
No victims were inside the home, according to TFD, and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control within 14 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene.
Fire Cause investigators were at the scene, no word yet on what caused the fire, or the cost of the damage.
