REGION OWNED! Aztec men advance to Nationals

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (26-6) set the tone early and left no doubt on Friday in the NJCAA Region I, Division II championship game.
The No. 1 seeded Pima Aztecs defeated No. 2 Scottsdale Community College 107-73 to earn their third straight NJCAA Region I, Division II title.
The Aztecs (26-6) started the game going 7-for-7 from the floor and took a double digit lead at 27-8 forcing the Artichokes (20-12) to call three timeouts in the games first seven minutes.
All five starters scored in double figures led Kennedy Koehler 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Robert Wilson (Salpointe Catholic HS) also posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Wilson and sophomore guard Abram Carrasco and Wilson were selected Co-MVPs of the regional tournament.
The Aztecs advance to the NJCAA Division II Tournament from Mar. 19-23 at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, IL.
